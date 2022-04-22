John Paintsil: Ex-Fulham defender over the moon after the club’s promotion to the EPL

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has expressed his excitement after seeing Fulham make a return to the English Premier League with games to spare in the English Championship.



The Cottagers last Tuesday sealed promotion to the English top-flight league after hammering Preston 3-0 at the end of the matchday 43 clash.



Speaking to Class FM in an interview on Thursday, April 21, 2022, John Paintsil who formerly played for Fulham says he is very happy for the LillyWhites.



“I was so excited and I even posted on my Instagram congratulating them. It has been back and forth, this is the third time, I believe this time around they will make things right. So yeah I’m very happy to see Fulham coming back to the Premiership,” the ex-Black Stars full-back indicated.



To avoid the rollercoaster switches between the Championship and the Premiership in the last six seasons going forward, John Paintsil has proposed that Fulham bolsters its squad with experienced players.



The retired footballer now turned coach said, “They need to buy experienced players. Players who have tested the league for a very long time. Our time that is what Roy Hodgson did. I think they know what to do now. They need to blend young experience and the main experience. That will help the team going forward.”



John Paintsil, 40, played for Fulham between 2008 and 2011 where he established himself as a key figure in the first team.



He went on to play for Leicester City for a season before moving to Israel where he signed for Hapoel Tel Aviv.



