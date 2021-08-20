John Nketia Yawson reveals he is not behind Black Stars trophy drought

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars player John Nketia Yawson has dismissed suggestions of him being responsible for the Black Stars' continuing trophy drought.



Yawson was a member of Ghana's squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations three times in 1978, which made Ghana the first country to do it. He was also named Ghana Player of the Year in 1979.



He was said to have cursed the country when they failed to keep their promise after winning the AFCON, but the former Sekondi Eleven Wise player has refuted such claims as to the reason for the team's lack of success.



“I didn’t curse the team after the nation failed to fulfilled their promise but I’m African, we all believed that our failure to win the Afcon is due to the broken promise then I also believe it,” the ex-Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder told Skyy Power 93.5 FM in an interview.



“It can never happen that Ivory Coast will miss two penalties and yet still they won the AFCON ahead of Black Stars.” he ended.