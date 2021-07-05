John Mensah never had a bad game playing for Ghana – Ayew

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021
Source: 3news.com
Andre Ayew has eulogised former Black Stars teammate, John Mensah as he spoke about the defender’s reign as captain of the senior national team.
Mensah captained the Black Stars oftentimes between 2008 and 2010.
During that period, substantive captain Stephen Appiah wasn’t regular in the team because of injuries.
When Appiah retired from Black Stars in August 2010, a month after the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Mensah became substantive captain until 2012 when he was replaced by Asamoah Gyan.
Ayew, who made his Black Stars debut in 2007, saw firsthand the leadership reign of the former Sunderland center-back and learned a lot.
“John Mensah was a different leader. He didn’t speak much. He was always calm in his corner but he spoke on the pitch,” Ayew said on Joy FM, Monday, July 5, 2021.
“His performance on the pitch will make you understand what he is telling you. He had respect from everyone but mainly because he used to perform on the pitch when he wore the Black Stars jersey.”
Mensah, who made his Black Stars debut in 2001, played 86 games, and, according to Ayew, during the time they spent together, there was not a single game that the former failed to excel.
“I don’t remember one game where somebody can say that John Mensah did not play well. Since I was in the Black Stars, I don’t recall,” Ayew added.
John Mensah, 38, has not officially announced his retirement from football but he has not been active since 2017.