BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

John Mahama go speak weda e accept or no accept de Supreme Court ruling

Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama

Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama wan address pipo for de kontri around 6pm today concerning de Supreme Court ruling wey throw out e 2020 election petition.



John Dramani Mahama wey be de National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate for Ghana 2020 election, go speak from im office weda e accept or no accept de Supreme Court of Ghana ruling.



Oga Mahama bin challenge di December 7 2020 presidential election results wey de Electoral Commission (EC) declare.



E bin claim for de petition say no candidate poll more than 50% of de total valid votes cast as de constitution require and advise di supreme court to look into de mata.



Afta plenti weeks of legal arguments from all de pipo wey de petition involve, de Supreme Court support de EC declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as de truly elected president.



For de today judgement, de seven-member panel of Supreme Court Judges all take one decision and throw out de election petition wey John Dramani Mahama file.



De Supreme court tok say de petitioner, John Dramani Mahama no demonstrate in any way how de errors wey e dey claim say de EC make for de declaration of de presidential election results by de chairperson, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa affect de outcome of de election.



Supreme Court say dem no get any reason to order re-run of election and dismiss de petition on top say e no get merit.