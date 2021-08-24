John Mahama donates GH¢50,000 to RTU

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has donated GH¢50,000 to Real Tamale United (RTU) to help them get ready for the Premier League.



During his ‘Thank You’ tour of the Northern Region, the 2020 flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said: “I want to take this opportunity to congratulate RTU on qualifying to the Premier League and to say that we are all supporters of RTU”.



“And, as the Regional Minister said, let us all come together to support the pride of the north” adding “That’s our team”.



“And, so, between me and the NDC group in parliament led by leader Haruna [Iddrisu], we are going to make a donation of GH¢50,000 to RTU to prepare for the Premier League,” Mr Mahama said.



Mr Mahama said they will continue to support the team to become great again.



“And that’s not all; we’ll be following all of you guys who are managing the team and we’ll help you so that RTU reclaims its former glory.”