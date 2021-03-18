BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

John Magufuli dead: Samia Suluhu Hassan go be di first female president for Tanzania

Vice President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan

All eyes now dey on di Vice President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan afta di president, John Magufuli die on Wednesday from heart complications for one hospital for Dar es Salaam.



Dis na because, according to Tanzania constitution, dem go swear in madam Hassan as di new president and she go serve di remainder of Magufuli five-year team wey e begin last year.



If dem swear in madam Samia Suluhu Hassan as president of Tanzania, she go become di first female president of di kontri and di second female head of state for East African region.





Who be Samia Suluhu Hassan

Join our Newsletter

Samia Suluhu Hassan na di current vice president of Tanzania and she be 61-year-old.Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan as pipo dey popularly call her, come from di semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar, wey be about 99% Muslim.She don be vice-president since 2015. Before now, she bin di minister of state under di vice-president office and also don serve for di goment of Zanzibar in different capacities.Madam Hassan no too dey popular for di different factions inside di ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.According to some Tanzanian political analyst, supporters of Magufuli and Christian nationalists dey against her replacing John Magufuli.But oda reports say mama Hassan get di backing of some factions within di ruling party wey support former president Jakaya Kikwete, especially those from Muslim communities.For di history of Tanzania, dem no eva don get president wey come from Zanzibar, which has experienced several contested elections in recent years.