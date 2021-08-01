John Laryea pummels Namibia’s Sebastianus Natanael to win WBO Africa Featherweight title

Boxing News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

He promised and delivered within four rounds. Such is the verve and ferociousness with which Ghana’s John Laryea attacked Namibian boxer Sebastianus Natanael to win the WBO African Featherweight title.



Ahead of the bout, Laryea was buoyant of victory and it took him less than five rounds to deliver it to his fans who filled the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday albeit in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.



Laryea who is known widely as Expensive Boxer took care of the first round, announcing his knockout intentions with quick-succession of punches.



His dominance however waned in the second round as Sebastianus made some incursions landing some decent blows and putting up good defenses.



With the fans which includes legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan behind him, Laryea switched to full gear in the third round and made a mincemeat out of his opponent who prior to the fight had a record of 16 fights, 14 wins and 2 defeats.



The referee was left with no option than to end the fight in the fourth round after doctors advised against a continuation of same owing to blood flow from Natanael eyes as a result of a cut created by Laryea’s violent punches.



It was thus a TKO for John Laryea who has now set sail and ready to take on the world as the next face of Ghanaian boxing.



Speaking after the bout, Laryea expressed gratitude to God and his manager Sammy Anim for the support which he believes was crucial in the victory he chalked.



He promised to work hard, sacrifice and follow the steps the country’s boxing legends have charted.



His manager, Samuel Anim Addo thanked the various sponsors for their helpi in putting together the fight and appealed for more support for the boxer.



On the future of the John Laryea, Anim is confident that more fights will be held for the boxer who he reckons will in few years to come become the face of Ghana boxing.