John Boye linked with return to French club Metz

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, John Boye has been linked with a return to Metz barely two months after parting ways with the French club.



Following the expiry of his contract in July, Boye's departure from the club was confirmed.



However, he has since not found a club despite the best efforts of his entourage.



With the transfer window set to end on Tuesday, August 31, both parties are negotiating a possible return for the experienced centre-back.



Ghanasoccerenet.com have been told by close sources that a Boye's return to Metz is highly possible.



Boye joined Metz in July 2018 on a free transfer from the Turkish side Sivasspor and helped the club earn a promotion to the French Ligue 1 on his debut season.



The 34-year-old was rewarded with the captain's armband before last season following his impressive performances in the 2019/20 season.



Due to his inactivity at the club level, Boye has not been called up for Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.