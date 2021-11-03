John Antwi suffers injury in Talaea El-Gaish's defeat to Zamalek in Egypt

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward John Antwi has suffered a fresh injury after he was forced off in the game between Talaea El Gaish and Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League.



The experienced forward who joined El Gaish in the transfer window had to be withdrawn in the 36th minute by Ahmed Abdel Rahman.



It is yet to be known the extent of his injury as he undergoes further examinations.



El Gaish lost to the Egyptian champions after Ahmed Said and Omar Al Said in each half to hand Zamalek all three points.



The Ghanaian attacker remains the foreign player with the most goals (77) in the Egyptian topflight.



Al Gaish travel to Al Mokawloon in their next match in Thursday with Antwi set to miss the game.