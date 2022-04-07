John Antwi continues his recovery from a hamstring muscle injury

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward John Antwi has begun his rehabilitation program to recuperate from a hamstring injury sustained during one of the exercises, in order to be able to compete with his club when league matches resume.



The Army team's Vanguards, headed by Tariq Al-Ashry, completed their closed camp in Alexandria last Thursday, during which they played more than one friendly match to prepare their players technically and physically for the return of league competition.



The local competition was suspended due to the two matches between Egypt and Senegal in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after which the dream of the Pharaohs qualified for the World Cup through penalty kicks was lost.



The Tala'a El-Jaish team is thirteenth in the Premier League standings, with 14 points, after playing 32 matches, winning three against Farco, Future, and Al-Masry Al-Portsaidi, drawing five, and losing five, while its players scored five goals and conceded twelve.