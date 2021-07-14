John Antwi close to joining Al Ittihad from Pyramids FC

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker John Antwi is on his way to Egyptian side Al Ittihad from his current side Pyramids FC.



The 28-year-old Ghanaian striker has been on the periphery at Pyramids Fc the majority of the season and is also well liked by the coach of Alexandria-based Al Ittihad,Brigadier General Hossam Hassan.



Antwi has made a name for himself in the Maghreb region as he has played for the likes of Ismaily, Al Shabab, giants Al Ahly SC and back-to-back at Misr El-Makasa.



The former Dreams FC player joined Pyramids FC in 2019 from Misr El-Makasa and has the enviable record as the highest scoring foreigner in the Egyptian league with 77 goals.



Antwi had an impressive 40 goals and 10 assists in 76 appearances for Misr El-Makassa since joining them from Al Ahly in 2017.