Joel Fameyeh takes season's tally to 8 goals as Orenburg beat Kuban Krasnodar

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh was on the scoresheet again in the Russian National Football League on Wednesday for FC Orenburg.



Fameyeh scored the only goal when Orenburg recorded a 1-0 victory on the road at FC Kuban Krasnodar.



The 24-year-old scored the match-winner for Orenburg in the 38th minute at the Kuban Stadium in Krasnodar.



The Black Stars forward was replaced two minutes from full-time with Russian forward Vladimir Sychevoi.



Fameyeh has netted 4 goals in his last 5 games in the Russian second-tier which takes his tally to 8 goals in 12 appearances this campaign.



The former Asokwa Deportivo player has been called up for Ghana's upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe next month.