Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

ghanasoccernet.com

Joel Fameyeh's penalty grabs victory for Orenburg in Russian second-tier

Striker Joel Fameyeh signed off for the international break by scoring the match-winner for his Russian second-tier side Orenburg in their 2-1 win over Spartak Moscow II on Sunday.

The 24-year-old converted a 67th-minute penalty to seal the points for the league leaders.

Fameyeh has now scored nine goals in ten league appearances.

Orenburg are in the driving seat in the Russian second-tier with 34 points from 15 matches.

Fameyeh is expected in Ghana on Monday to start training with the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double-header against Zimbabwe next week.

New coach Milovan Rajevac will also be assessing him ahead of future call-ups.