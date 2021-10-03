Joel Fameyeh's penalty grabs victory for Orenburg in Russian second-tier

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Striker Joel Fameyeh signed off for the international break by scoring the match-winner for his Russian second-tier side Orenburg in their 2-1 win over Spartak Moscow II on Sunday.
The 24-year-old converted a 67th-minute penalty to seal the points for the league leaders.
Fameyeh has now scored nine goals in ten league appearances.
Orenburg are in the driving seat in the Russian second-tier with 34 points from 15 matches.
Fameyeh is expected in Ghana on Monday to start training with the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double-header against Zimbabwe next week.
New coach Milovan Rajevac will also be assessing him ahead of future call-ups.