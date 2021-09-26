Joel Fameyeh on target in Orenburg's victory against Krasnoyarsk

Sports News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

In Russia, attacker Joel Fameyeh was on target as FC Orenburg crushed FC Yenisey Krasnoyarsk in the National League on Saturday evening.



After barely 20 minutes, the former Asokwa Deportivo SC striker opened the score with a superb control beyond the goalie before slotting home to make it 1-0.



Yuri Kovalev scored the second goal for the Blue and Whites, giving them a 2-0 lead at the end of the first session.



Orenburg currently leads the league table with 28 points after 13 games.



This season, the 24-year-old dynamic Black Stars attacker has seven goals and three assists in Russia's First National League.



On 12 July 2019, he signed with Russian Premier League club FC Orenburg. Fameyeh has played 63 games for the Russian based club.



