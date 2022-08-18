Joel Fameyeh leads Russian First League goal scoring race

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Rubin's Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh scored in the 3-0 victory over Kuban in the fifth round of the Russian First League.



This was the striker's fourth goal of the season. As a result, Joel is now the Russian First League's leading scorer, sharing the first row with Vasily Aleinikov, who has four goals in five games.



Fameyeh gave an interview in Russian after the game with the Krasnodar club, which surprised the club translator.



“In each new season, I want to do more than I did last year. I think that Rubin is a good team, generally top, and I want to do what I want and can do. Together, as a team, we can do a lot,” Fameyeh said.



Joel scored a double in his debut match against Rodina, and also scored against Neftekhimik in the fourth round.