You are here: HomeSports2022 06 05Article 1553360

Sports News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Joel Fameye to receive $24,400 per month at Rubin Kazan

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Joel Fameye celebrates scoring a goal Joel Fameye celebrates scoring a goal

Ghana's Joel Fameye will receive $24,400 per month at his new club Rubin Kazan footballghana.com can exclusively report.

This amount is 2-3 times more than what he received at Orenburg.

The 25-year-old joined Russian giants Rubin Kazan as a free agent after leaving Russian second-tier side Orenburg at the expiration of his contract.

After opting not to stay with Orenburg, Joel Fameye signed a three-year contract with the Russian giants.

The former Dynamo Brest player was brilliant with Orenburg last season, scoring 15 goals and giving 6 assists in 29 games.

Rubin Kazan expects the attacking player to play a significant role.

Joel Fameye has made six appearances for the Black Stars, scoring two goals.

Newsleading news icon

Prof Lydia Aziato takes office as Vice Chancellor of UHAS from August 1, 2022

Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor

Businessleading business icon

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Ablakwa questions Akufo-Addo's anti-corruption credentials

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Afia Schwarzenegger and Delay

You are tired of what? Coward! - Afia Schwarzenegger 'mocks' Delay after her breakdown on radio

Africaleading africa news icon

Macky Sall with Vladimir Putin (right) in Sochi

'Russia is always on Africa's side' - Vladimir Putin assures AU prez

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File Photo

Building a cathedral for God who lives in heaven whiles his children in Ghana are schooling under trees