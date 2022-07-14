Joe Ghartey shares fond memories of 'magnificent' Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed Polo to launch autobiography



Ghana beat Uganda to win



Ghana wins 3rd AFCON trophy



Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey has narrated how great of a footballer former Black Stars player Mohammed Polo was in the 1970s.



The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan constituency who witnessed the majestic and mercurial midfielder in his heydays has shared the story of how integral Mohammed Polo was in Ghana winning the African Cup of Nations in 1978.



The former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament said Polo is a magician, a man who could play with himself by spinning the ball during matches "Polo to Polo".



The former Minister for Railway Development said he saw Polo during the 1978 AFCON in Ghana at the time that he had just finished his Ordinary level-General Certificate of Education.



In an interview with Metro TV, he narrated that Polo played the AFCON half-fit but he produced the magical moment.



He continued that in the semi-finals of the tournament, Polo gave the golden pass to former Asante Kotoko legend Abdul Razak to score the only goal against Tunisia.



Many regard the goal as a 'golden goal' and refer to Razak as the 'golden boy'.



Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 with Opoku Afiyie scoring a brace.



Watch the video below as Joe Garhtey speaks highly of Ghana Football great Mohammed Polo









EE/KPE