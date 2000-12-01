Warning: getimagesize(https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/src/): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.1 403 Forbidden in /data/www/africaweb/utils2/article.engine.build.php on line 93
Tit Bits From Europe
Soccer News of Friday, 1 December 2000

Source: akoto

Tit Bits From Europe

  • Midfielder Alex Nyarko has resumed training with the rest of the Everton squad after recovering from a throat infection. The virus sidelined the him for last Saturday's 2-1 victory over Chelsea, but he's now made a full recovery and will travel with the party to Sunderland next week.

  • In the first leg of the Coppa Italia Quarterfinals, Parma thrashed Inter 6-1. Appiah (in pic) scored the fifth goal. Appiah's Rating 7.5 - mobile, aggressive, the young Ghanaian was everywhere;

  • Samuel Johnson, who was told to look for a team at the start of the season, has now found a regular place in the Fenerbah?e SK lineup. Since his return, he's scored 3 goals, despite playing in defence. He got his third in the Turkish cup as Fenerbah?e hammered Siirt Jet-PA SK 7-3.

