Religion of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Raphael Yagley, Contributor

'Jesus Miracle Crusade' goes virtual

The event will be hosted on October 29 - 30th

All is set for the 2020 Jesus Miracle crusade to be hosted online.



The digital broadcast of the crusade is due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the world.



The month of October 2020 would indeed be one to remember and it comes off for two days (29 and 30 October).



Destinies would be gloriously altered and lives transformed forever in an atmosphere for miracles.



These divinely orchestrated services are scheduled to hold for 2 days on social media platforms, some television and radio channels.



The crusade has the set time for the uncommon manifestations of the anointing. So come ready to experience Miracles, Healing, and Impartation.



The miracle crusade is organised by Morning Dew Family.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.