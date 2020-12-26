Religion of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: GNA

Jesus Christ is a perfect gift to Christians – Rev Eastwood Anaba

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), says the birth of Jesus Christ is a good and perfect gift, which should unite Christians across the world.



He said the greatest gift of the season was the gift of God's only son to the world, “On Christmas day we get used to receiving gifts so may today really be a day of gifts, a day when your life will change.”



Reverend Anaba, who is also the Founder of the Fountain Gate Chapel and Senior Pastor of Desert Pastures, a branch of the Church in Bolgatanga, said this when he delivered a sermon on the theme: “A son is given,” to his congregation on Christmas day.



He said the life of Jesus Christ was a pattern of how Christians should grow as sons and daughters of God. “We are born again, that is the beginning, but then, there is a lot of work we must do on ourselves in order to be charitable to others.”



He said but for events such as Christmas and Easter among others, the secular world would have killed Christianity by now, “Events like Christmas and Easter force the world to remember that Christ was born.



“For us as believers, let’s concentrate on that. The important thing is that Jesus was born, He came into the world, He died, He saved the world, He is coming back to rapture the Church. Those are the most important things,” the Senior Pastor emphasized.



Reverend Anaba admonished Christians to use special occasions like Christmas to put aside their differences and unite as families, churches and at their places of work, adding that his Christmas message to his members was that “A son is given to us.”



He expressed concern about some Pastors who use their pulpits to fight each other and even extend it to social media, “And they are happy attacking one another. You will never hear Muslims engage one another like that openly, no matter what goes on.”



Reverend Anaba prayed that any gift God gives to his congregation apart from Jesus Christ, would solve the problems in their lives, and lead them to new gifts and everything that they ever wanted to be in life.



He said God’s love was the most powerful in the world and it was out of His love, that He gave His only begotten son adding that “Any gift God gives to you, may it be after the pattern of what God gave you in salvation.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.