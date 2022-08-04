Jesurun Rak-Sakyi recounts his debut for Crystal Palace in League defeat to Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Ghanaian youngster, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has recounted his debut for Crystal Palace that ended in a defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season.



The 19-year-old made his senior debut in their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League after coming on as a substitute.



He earned 14 minutes on the pitch as his outfit suffered a heavy defeat at Stamford Bridge in August 2021.



Since his debut, Rak-Sakyi has made two senior appearances for Crystal Palace.



"I was just ready to get called [on to play], so I was happy the chance came and happy that I was able to make my debut last season. I want to continue and push on.



"He [Vieira] wanted me to go and express myself. We were already 3-0 down so it was a good opportunity for me to get on. He said I’d been doing well in pre-season and that I deserved it, so just go out there and play.



"The intensity is quick; much quicker than I expected. But once you get on the ball, get your first touch going, it’s fine. You settle in."



Meanwhile, the enterprising forward has set sights on playing more games in the upcoming season for Palace.



"I’m just hoping to play as many games as I can, help the team in every way possible, and improve individually."



Crystal Palace will take on Arsenal in their season opener on Friday night.