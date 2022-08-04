Jesurun Rak-Sakyi eyes more games at Crystal Palace ahead of 2022/2023 season

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian youngster, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is hoping to earn more games in the English Premier League campaign, which starts this weekend.



The 19-year-old made his senior debut for Crystal Palace in their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League after coming on as a substitute.



He earned 14 minutes on the pitch as his outfit suffered a heavy defeat at Stamford Bridge in August 2021.



Since his debut, Rak-Sakyi has made two senior appearances for Crystal Palace.



Ahead of the 2022/23 season, the Ghanaian attacker has set sights on playing more games in order to help the club and also improve as an individual.



"I’m just hoping to play as many games as I can, help the team in every way possible and improve individually."



Crystal Palace will take on Arsenal in their season opener on Friday night.