Jerry Akaminko wants to play in the Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars and Hearts of Lions defender Jerry Akaminko is looking for a way back into the Ghana Premier League where it all began some years ago.



The center back has ben without a club since departing lower tier Turkish side İstanbulspor in 2019



In the last few years Ghanaian players who go to Europe to ply their trade are more open to play in the Ghana Premier League before retirement.



Asamoah Gyan signed for Legon Cities last season but barely played due to injuries whiles Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom recently signed for Hearts of Oak after sojourns abroad.



He says that the return of Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom to the local league is an inspiration to players like himself.



Jerry Akaminko famously missed the 2014 FIFA World Cup with a last minute injury after sustaining a serious injury in a friendly game against Netherlands.



"With Sulley (Muntari) and Inkoom (Samuel) already playing (for Hearts of Oak), I think it's a good thing and it's giving us hope that we can also play," the 34-year-old told Graphic Sports.



"I think, I will definitely play in the league but I won't be able to tell for which team but I will definitely play in the league," he added.



Akaminko made his debut and scored his first goal with the Ghana national team on June 1, 2012, in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.