Jerry Akaminko recounts horrific injury that ended 2014 World Cup dreams

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jerry Akaminko ruled out of 2014 World Cup



Jerry Akaminko sustains horrific injury against Netherlands



Ghana kicked out of 2014 World Cup



Former Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko has recounted the horrific injury that ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014.



Jerry Akaminko was minutes away from making the final squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil but his dream was shattered following a late injury in Ghana's preparatory game against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.



The former Hearts of Lions defender landed awkwardly after an aerial ball challenge, injuring his ankle which cost him a place in the team.



Reflecting on the incident after 8 years in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah TV, Jerry Akaminko stated that it was his zeal to perform that caused his injury in the final minutes of the game.



"I had gone into an aerial battle with a Dutch striker and I lost so I want to desperately win the second battle and I didn't land well after winning the ball. The pain was too intense to the extent that I wished the leg had been cut off because it was unbearable."



Jerry Akaminko hasn't been part of the Black Stars team for any major tournament since his injury before the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



He has 10 appearances and a goal for Ghana during his short stint with the Black Stars.



Watch Jerry Akaminko's narration in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah below:



