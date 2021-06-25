Jerome and KP Boateng are the greatest players Hertha Berlin has produced – Van Burik

Sports News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hertha Berlin captain Dick Van Burik believes Kevin-Prince Boateng and his brother Jerome Boateng are the greatest players the club has ever produced in their history.



The brothers began their professional career at the German club.



Kevin, who was born in West Berlin, joined Hertha in 1994. He started with the youth teams and made the leap into the senior team in 2005 before departing in 2007.



Jerome on the other hand spent five years at Hertha, having joined them as a kid in 2002.



The Dutchman reacting to Kevin-Prince Boateng return to the club after 14 years said, “Kevin and Jerome Boateng are the greatest players that Hertha has ever trained, and both were successful at top international clubs”



“Hertha can be very proud of that. If Jerome came now - that would be the absolute Hertha hammer! If both of them finally kicked off where their world careers began, that would be a Hertha fairy tale” he added.