Jerome Opoku set to leave Fulham on loan

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku is set to leave Premier League side, Fulham on loan in the ongoing transfer window.



Opoku is expected to join Danish Superligaen side Vejle on a season-long loan deal to continue his development.



The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle in League One, where he made 32 appearances for Plymouth in the just-ended 2020/21 campaign.



Vejle has approached the English club for their defender and should paperwork be completed in time he could make his debut against Danish giants Brondby.



Last month, Fulham activated a one-year extension on his contract, however, with 12-months remaining in West London, Opoku could now earn a permanent deal in Denmark.



Opoku’s sterling performance earned him a call-up to the Black Stars team for their 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sao Tome and South Africa but the defender could not make the trip to Ghana for the games due to COVID-19 restriction.