Jerome Boateng out of Lyon squad for repeated clashes with team-mates in training

Sports News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Germany international of Ghanaian descent, Jerome Boateng was dropped from Olympique Lyon squad by head coach Peter Bosz, according to French newspaper L'Equipe.



The decision only applied to the game against OGC Nice with Boateng informed on Friday after training.



The reason for the ejection is that the 33-year-old former Bayern Munich star is said to have repeatedly clashed with his teammates.



The newspaper also reported that the 2014 world champion became violent in training against Bruno Guimaraes, who recently joined Newcastle United, and had a loud argument with coach Bosz over the tactics he had chosen after a defeat by Monaco.



"He's very nervous and clashes with everyone," an unnamed club insider is quoted as saying. His claim as a leading player does not match the performance shown.



Boateng moved from Munich to Lyon in the summer and has a contract until 2023. He has made 19 competitive appearances this season.



Things are going poorly for Lyon so far this season. Olympique is only eighth in Ligue 1.