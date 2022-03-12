Jeremy Doku still watches every match of his former club Anderlecht

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Many Anderlecht fans are still disappointed that Jeremy Doku has not played more matches for the club. However, the attacker continues to follow every match of his former team.



"It remains the team in my heart, hey. They get better every season and I am very happy about that. Vincent has a large part in that. We all felt at the time that his approach would lead to beautiful things. Anderlecht will return to the top, I have never worried about that," he told HLN.



"It was fun and strange at the same time to play with him. A legend of Manchester City who gave me an assist at Anderlecht. Sometimes we argued about stupid things, but that should be possible,"



"Vincent is very open to discussions. I respect him immensely and was happy to see him again at the end of December when I came to kick off," he ended.



The attacker has played 11 games this season, scored one goal and assisted twice in the Ligue 1 for Stade Rennes