Jeremy Doku not fit enough to play - Stade Rennais coach Bruno Genesio

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Stade Rennais head coach, Bruno Genesio has said youngster, Jeremy Doku is not fit enough to play for the club.



The Belgian born of Ghanaian descent has been out of action with an injury since August.



Following his recovery, the enterprising forward however suffered another injury at the training grounds.



After featuring against Montpellier, Doku again featured for the Ligue 1 side in the Europa Conference League on Thursday against Vitesse Anherm.



Speaking ahead of Rennais trip to Lorient, Genesio reiterated that Doku is not fit enough to start games.



"You must not forget that he has been out for three months," said coach Bruno Genesio at Ouest France.



"It's not a minor injury. We've already made some progress on his return to the squad against Montpellier because it was important to him mentally.



"But he can't start a game yet," he added.



Jeremy Doku joined Rennais from Belgian side, Anderlecht.