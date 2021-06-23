Jeremy Doku expresses delight after win against Finland in Euro 2020

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Rennes winger Jeremy Doku has revealed his happiness after Belgium clinched a 2-0 win over Finland in the European Championships.



The youngster was allowed to play full 90 minutes and put up an admirable performance for the Red Devils.



After the game, he expressed his delight at the result.



"I feel good. I am delighted to have won and I am happy with my match. It was a great experience, " begins the former Anderlecht player.



"it was difficult to find the spaces because they were playing very well. We dominated the game and we won, that is the most important."



Belgium have officially qualified for the round of 16, claiming nine points from a possible nine.