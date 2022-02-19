Jeremy Doku: Newcastle keeping an eye on youngster with Ghanaian descent

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Newcastle United scouts are keeping an eye on Belgian player of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku, a talented winger currently with French side, Stade Rennes.



Another spending boom is planned for St James' Park this summer, as the club looks to reinforce at every position in the next transfer window.



Doku had previously been on United's radar, but the £22 million-rated 19-year-old, who has experienced knee and hamstring injuries, is now being followed by head of recruiting Steve Nickson and his scouting staff.



Rennes' star has 10 Belgium caps and two goals to his record at the international level, and he has been watched by Liverpool in recent seasons.



Doku can play either left or right wing and spent time at Anderlecht under former Newcastle star Craig Bellamy, where he made an impact.