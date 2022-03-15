Jeremie Frimpong ruled out for the rest of the season

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season with a serious injury.



This comes as huge blow for German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen as the enterprising right-back is expected to spend time on the sideline for some months.



The 21-year-old defender will return to action after the end of the current campaign because of a syndesmotic ligament tear.



Frimpong, a former player for Scottish giants Celtic picked up an injury over the weekend when Leverkusen suffered a 1-0 defeat to FC Cologne.



He was subbed off after just 13 minutes with fellow Ghanaian player Timothy Fosu-Mensah replacing him in the game.



The Amsterdam born defender who has been impressive with 25 games season has been halted with the injury.



Frimpong will now have to wait to make his debut for the Dutch national team due to the injury.



He earned his first call up to represent the Dutch national team for friendlies against Denmark and Germany this month.