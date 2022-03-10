Jeremie Frimpong dreams of playing for Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch international, Jeremie Frimpong has disclosed that he will love to play for Chelsea in the future.



The talented defender is currently contracted to German Bundesliga 2 outfit Bayer Leverkusen.



Speaking in an interview, the former Manchester City full-back said he will be excited if he gets the chance to play for Chelsea in the future.



He explains that he developed love for the club in the past when he used to watch games of the Blues with his uncle.



"As a child, I used to watch Chelsea games with my uncle, mainly because of Didier Drogba,” Jeremie Frimpong shared.



The player who is of Ghanaian descent however assured that he is currently focused on his time at Bayer Leverkusen and hoping to feature for the Dutch at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“Playing in the senior national team is my goal, and the World Cup in Qatar is a big dream