Jeffrey Schlupp to miss four Crystal Palace matches during 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side Crystal Palace will be without midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp when the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament kicks off in January.



The tournament which will be held between January 9- 6 February which will see a host of teams in the Premier League losing their players to the various national teams.



Premier League stars competing won't be able to take part in the first two rounds of the FA Cup - and they'll also miss two matchdays' worth of fixtures, should their nation progress that far in the competition.



Palace will be without midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp as he is set to miss four matches in the period depending on how far Ghana progress in the tournament.



The Black Stars are in group C of the tournament against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



Crystal Palace will be without Jeffrey Schlupp in the following matches



Millwall vs Crystal Palace (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace, 15 January Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, 22 January TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January.