Jeffrey Schlupp scores in Crystal Palace draw with Aston Villa

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Forgotten Black Stars player Jeffrey Schlupp scored the equalizer for his English Premier League side Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.



Schlupp had been on the pitch less than four minutes when he slotted in from Marc Guehi's knock-down in the aftermath of a free-kick with nine minutes remaining.



Striker Ollie Watkins, a doubt for the game after sustaining an ankle injury against Liverpool in midweek, had beaten Guehi to Lucas Digne's cross after 69 minutes to put the hosts ahead with his first attempt.



Danny Ings twice went close inside the opening eight minutes for Villa, shooting wide following a darting run to the near post, and volleying over from Joachim Andersen's attempted clearance.



Palace offered a positive response, but Wilfried Zaha's stinging strike was parried by Emiliano Martinez and the Villa goalkeeper was also equal to Nathaniel Clyne's low effort.



Despite a late flurry of chances, with Watkins firing wide in added time, neither side could find a winner to improve their chances of securing a top-half finish.



Palace dropped down one place to 12th following Brentford's victory over Everton, three points behind 10th-placed Brighton, with Villa still one place and one point behind the Eagles.