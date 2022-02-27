Jeffery Schlupp scores for Crystal Palace against Burnley

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Jeffery Schlupp scored for Crystal Palace in their game against Burnley FC in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.



Patrick Vieira has made three changes to his Crystal Palace starting XI to take on Burnley.



Jordan Ayew is on the bench while Jean-Philippe Mateta loses his place in the starting XI in favour of Jeffrey Schlupp.



Jeffery Schlupp scored in the 9th minute of the encounter setting his team up for a possible victory.



Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, McArthur, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Zaha, Schlupp, Olise.



Bench: Guaita, Kelly, Kouyate, Hughes, Eze, Edouard, Ayew, Benteke, Mateta