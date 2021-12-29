Jeffery Schlupp reacts to Crystal Palace victory over Norwich City

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Jeffery Schlupp reacted to Crystal Palace 3-0 win today against Norwich City despite the absence of Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher.



Dean Smith's team was defeated by goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Schlupp in the first half.



The Eagles were missing Zaha after he was sent off against Tottenham on Boxing Day, while Gallagher was not listed in the squad, with assistant manager Osain Roberts refusing to reveal if the Chelsea loanee had tested positive for Covid-19.



“It shows the squad depth. They’re obviously two massive players for us who have done very well this season," Schlupp said after the game.



“It’s important to have a good squad. We have managed to build a very good squad, and even with players missing, we have still managed to put on a performance such as that and come away with a 3-0 win.”



“It’s always important to get that early goal against any team in this league – we know it’s going to be a tough game regardless of who you’re playing,” said Schlupp.



“They’re obviously going through a difficult period, but we knew they were going to come here, fight, and look at this as an opportunity to maybe get some points.



“We managed to put on a professional performance and managed to pick up an important three points for us.”



Mateta scored his first goal for the club since signing on loan from Mainz in January, finishing off Edouard's cross inside the box.



“I’m very happy for him – you could see by the way we celebrated with him,” said Schlupp of the 24-year-old French forward.



“Of course, he’s had to be patient and work hard on the training pitch, which he has done all season, and he managed to get an opportunity today, and he took that very well with his goal.” he concluded.