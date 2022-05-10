You are here: HomeSports2022 05 10Article 1533980

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Jan Gyamerah to leave Hamburg SV at the end of the season

German-born Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah will depart Bundesliga 2 side Hamburg SV at the end of the campiagn.

The right back will have his contract expire in June and the club have decided not to renew the player's deal.

He played his last home game in front of the home fans on Sunday as his side managed to defeat Hannover 96 2-1 to give  their promotion push a huge  boost.

The Berlin-born right back joined Hamburg SV in 2019 from Vfl Bochum and has played  with them in the lower divisions.

He joined on a free transfer signing a three year  deal at the time.

But his career at Hamburg failed to live up to the hype as injuries and poor form curtailed his involvement.

Gyamerah has played only 16 matches for Hamburg all season scoring a goals and providing one assist.

Hambrug are currently third, which is playoff spot, ahead of the last round of matches this weekend.

