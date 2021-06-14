Jan Gyamerah to exit Hamburg in the summer

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German-born footballer of Ghanaian descent Jan Gyamerah is set to part ways with Bundesliga II side Hamburg in the summer.



The 25-year-old's stay at Hamburg has been hampered by injuries since joining the club from Bochum in 2019.



Gyamerah was a regular starter at the club when he joined but a fibula fracture cost him several months from September 2019.



According to sources, Gyamerah is ready to seek opportunities elsewhere with a year remaining in his current contract.



Hamburg is also ready to release the defender who is part of the top earners in the club.



The Bundesliga side wants to cash in on the player who has just a year remaining on his contract.



Gyamerah made 25 Bundesliga two appearances for Hamburger SV in the just-ended season providing one assist.