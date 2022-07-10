Jan Gyamerah satisfied with Nurnberg's performance despite defeat to Arsenal in pre-season

Sports News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German-born Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah is impressed with the performance of his new team FC Nurnberg in the pre-season friendly against Arsenal.



Gyamerah, who joined Nurnberg from Hamburg in the summer transfer window, started as the Germans lost 5-3 to the English giants.



Nurnberg started well and netted twice in the first 30 minutes before succumbing in the second half.



"It was certainly positive that we showed in the first half that you can hold your own against teams like that if you go into duels and show passion," he said after the game.



"After the break, it didn't work out so well. Of course, it's annoying that we conceded so many goals so quickly. However, overall I am not dissatisfied with this test. An opponent like that is not waiting for us in the league.”



Johan Geis opened the scoring in the 25th minute before English-born Ghanaian Kwadwo Duah made it two four minutes later.



However, two quick second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Al Neny saw Arsenal pull parity.



Own goals from Christopher Schindler and Tim Handwerker gave Arsenal a two-goal cushion before Lukas Schleimer pulled one back.



There was enough time for Gabriel Jesus to complete his brace.