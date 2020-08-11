Press Releases of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Jamila Home

Jamila Home opens luxurious furniture showroom in Accra

Jamila Home opens luxurious furniture showroom in Accra

Jamila Home, a prestigious Antique Showroom opens its 3,200 Square Meters with Arsal Marbel Stone edifice in Accra Ghana.



The top-notch showroom is a place of high quality antique designed furniture showroom in Accra, Ghana.



The elegant edifice located at West Legon Accra deals in artistically iconic interior and exterior décor as well as antique furniture, high class wall papers and ceiling design.



Considered as the first-class showroom in Ghana and Africa, Jamila Home luxurious art renders quality and professional services to customers.







Its products are unique and high quality. All products at Jamila Home is of luxurious high standard designed furniture.



They are specially designed antique with 18 karat gold plated touches. It undoubtedly ranks among the best showrooms with grafted antiques and designs on the Continent.



Its staff are professional interior and exterior designers with specialized skills in the world of prestigious decor.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.