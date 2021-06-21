You are here: HomeSports2021 06 21Article 1291303

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 21 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: www.bbc.com

Jamestown robbery: Ghana police arrest 215 suspects after bullion van heist

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Police bin retrieve drugs plus other weapons from some of di suspects Police bin retrieve drugs plus other weapons from some of di suspects

Police arrest some 215 criminal suspects as part of efforts to control growing crimes wey dey happen recently in Ghana.

De operation by Accra Regional Police Command happen sake of recent daylight bullion van robbery.

During dat particular crime, robbers kill one police officer and bystander for Jamestown.

De three day operation according to Accra Regional Police Command start on Thursday wey be em round up de swoop on Sunday.

During de swoop, Police seize some 168 motorbikes, parcels of weed, tramadol, sharp objects den tins.

Accra Regional Police Command PRO, Effia Tenge confirm de swoop give BBC Pidgin.

"Dis be part of series of exercises be de Command since de beginning of de year,.

"De three day operation be part of efforts to fight voilent crimes, drug peddling den street robberies." ASP Effia Tenge talk.

De police swoop happen for over ten communities wey include:

Korle Bu, Tesano, Amasaman, Nima, Dansoman, Abokobi, Accra Central, Teshie, Madina, Batsona, Jamestown, Osu den Lakeside.

Security Officials say dem start dey screen de suspects to narrow down on those wey be involved in various crimes for prosecution.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Ghana's presidential jet

Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Niger show off presidential jets at ECOWAS summit in Accra

Business

Fishing vessel

15 years without research vessel worries fishers

Entertainment

Ruth on Date Rush stage

Ruth of Date Rush falls from stage

Africa

This revelation has crushed dreams of many who saw a chance at achieving wealth finally

'Diamonds' found in one of South Africa's towns turn out to be quartz

Opinions

Nana Frema Busia

Musings on fatherhood controversies