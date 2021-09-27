James Kotei delighted to join Omani side Sohar FC

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, James Kotei has expressed his happiness after completing a move to Omani side Sohar FC in the ongoing transfer window.



Kotei has penned a deal with the club after passing his medical.



The 28-year-old has been clubless since parting ways with Belarusian side Slavia Mazyr in June 2020.



He joined the Mazyr based side after leaving South African giants Kaizer Chiefs FC for lack of playing time.



Kotei played for Tanzanian side Simba SC before heading to South Africa after a successful spell where he won the Tanzanian Championship back-to-back and also reached the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.



He has previously played for Liberty Professionals.



