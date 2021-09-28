James Agyekum Kotei joins Omani side Sohar FC

Soccer News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder James Agyekum Kotei has completed a move to Omani Professional League side Sohar FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



The 28-year-old has been unattached since September 2020 following his exit from Belarusian club Slavia Mozyr after just one season.



Kotei moved to Belarus in January 2020 after his contract was mutually terminated at South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.



The defensive midfielder joined Chiefs from Tanzanian side Simba SC in July 2019 after an impressive outing in the CAF Champions League and the Tanzanian League.



Kotei will be having a second spell in Oman, having played for Al Orouba SC from September 2015 to July 2017 before signing for Simba.



Kotei played for Liberty Professionals and BA United in the Ghanaian top-flight before moving out of the country in September 2015.