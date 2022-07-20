Jamaica’s Elaine admits she is an ‘Olympic baby’

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

The undisputed Jamaican Sprinting Queen, Elaine Thompson Herah, has admitted she may be an ‘Olympic Baby’ considering her records at the World Athletic Championships compared to the Olympic Games.



She insists that she is an “Olympic Baby” and it is no surprise at all that she has always been phenomenal at the world Olympic stages living up to expectations.



In an exclusive interview with EIB’s reporter Alexander Anyankwaa, Elaine attributed her inability in winning the gold after winning bronze in the women’s 100m at the ongoing world championships in Oregon to the fact there is always a good omen for her at the Olympics.



“Maybe I think I’m an Olympic Baby.” She explained politely with a gorgeous smile.



“I am however happy to be on the podium “ she added.



On Sunday night at the world championships in Eugene, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed an astonishing fifth world 100 metres title when she clocked 10.67 seconds to edge past compatriots Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah in a brilliant Jamaican clean sheet.



Olympics have been the hallmark of Elaine Thompson-Herah.



Time passed tells us that she was in a class of her own, winning the 100 and 200m Olympic gold medals in the last Olympics and also recording the second fastest time ever.



The Jamaican sprinter is the first woman in history to have won both the 100m and 200m gold medals in successive Olympic games.



It would be recalled that at the Tokyo Games, the 29-year-old Thompson-Herah placed first in the women’s 100 metres final, winning a gold medal as fellow Jamaican athletes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson received a silver and bronze medal, respectively.



Thompson achieved the joint second-fastest time in history, setting both the Jamaican record and the Olympic record of 10.61 seconds, breaking Florence Griffith Joyner’s mark of 10.62 s set at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.