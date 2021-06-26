You are here: HomeSports2021 06 26Article 1295530

Source: Footballghana.com

Jai Semenyo joins Cardiff City

Ghanaian teenage sensation Jai Semenyo has completed a move to Welsh side Cardiff City from Mangotsfield United in the ongoing transfer window.

Jai Semenyo, a younger brother of Bristol City winger Antoine Semenyo, penned a three-year deal with the club after impressing on trials.

The 17-year-old will begin with the U-23 side headed by Steve Morison before progressing to the senior team.

The enterprising full-back is eligible to feature for the Black Stars of Ghana, the Three Lions of England, and the Togo national team at the international level.

More to follow.

