Jachris expands Ghana operations with new Tarkwa office, workshop

Press Releases of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Jachris Mining Services

achris Mining Services Ghana Limited (JMS) has opened a new office complex in Tarkwa, the hub of mining in Ghana, to bring its services closer to the mines and mine support services companies.



This marks a major expansion of JMS’ operations in the supply and servicing of Hoses & Fittings, Fire Suppression Systems, Oil Pumps and Lubrication Systems to the mining industry in Ghana.



With almost a decade of operations under its belt, JMS is the only accredited franchisee for ANSUL fire suppression systems and GATES hoses and fittings in Ghana. In partnership with Jachris South Africa, tapping into 40+ years of industry experience, JMS is known for offering complete fluid and material handling solutions, now available at its Tarkwa facility.



Speaking to the media on its expansion efforts in Ghana, Managing Director of JMS Kwabena Ampong said, “JMS is driven by the guarantee that our customers get the most out of their machines with quality products and an after sales service support that provides the needed routine maintenance to improve equipment performance.



It is therefore crucial that we can respond to their needs in record time. This security of service and assurance of quality is at the heart of our growth strategy in Ghana.”



He added, “We take immense pride in our local capacity and capability to deliver excellent services at competitive terms. The opening of our Tarkwa facility is therefore a demonstration of our readiness to provide our clients with the best value-for-money local services, comparable to any applicable global standard for quality products and services.”



JMS further pledged even more contributions to local content and local industry development for Hoses & Fittings, expressing hopes that the mining industry would reciprocate by patronising the services of local suppliers to enable local industry growth, anchoring Ghana as the go-to country for mining best practices in the region.