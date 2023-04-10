‘Jabal Adams was our savior’ – King Faisal No.2 Keeper applauds main goalie after Aduana victory

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

The number two goal keeper on the King Faisal team, Godwin Ablordey, has sung the praises of the team’s goalkeeper, Abdul Jabal Adams, after his spectacular penalty saves secured the team's victory against opponents Aduana Stars on Sunday, April 9 FA Cup Quarter-finals.



The victory qualified King Faisal for the FA Cup Semi-Finals. The goalkeeper, Jabal Adams, had to secure two penalties from Aduana while he expertly converted his to see King Faisal progress to the FA Cup semi-finals.



Aduana FC took the lead five minutes before half-time through defender Stephen Anokye Badu. In the 47th minute, Asiamah was brought down in the box and Abdul Latif successfully converted the penalty to make it 1-1.



In the 75th minute, Frank Owusu made it 2 -1 for ‘The Fire Boys’, but King Faisal’s Benjamin Bature equalized through an in-form striker in the 78th minute. With the score locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes, the match was pushed into extra time.



After a goalless 30 minutes of extra time, the match was pushed into a penalty shootout. King Faisal won by 3-1. King Faisal won by 3-1, with Abdul Latif, Adam Jabal, and David Oppong Afrane all scoring their penalties, while Aduana FC's Bright Enchil, Anokye Badu, and Isaac Mintah failed to convert their attempts.



