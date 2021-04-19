JUSUN strike update today: FG, staff union to meet as Nigeria judiciary paralyze

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria [JUSUN], wey begin strike early April, on Monday protest for main goment buildings inside Abuja because goment shun di meeting dem suppose get to settle wetin dey vex dem.



Nigeria judiciary and all di judicial activities like courts dey paralyze since 6 April, 2021 wen di workers begin strike.



Goment representatives and di leadership of di striking judiciary workers suppose hold meeting on Thursday, 15 April but dem postpone di meeting.



State governors, under di umbrella of di Nigeria Governors' Forum plus di kontri labour minister, Chris Ngige wey suppose see dem no give di workers union any reason.



On wetin go happun next, one JUSUN official tell BBC Pidgin say tok say dem go still go ahead wit dia planned protest go di Federal Court of Appeal and National Assembly complex in Abuja.



Meanwhile sojas block di protesting Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria on Monday wen dem match go di parliament building.



Treasurer of di union, John Musa Along say di Minister of Labour don later call di union leaders say di meeting go hold on Tuesday, 20th April, 2021,



Di union wey down tools sake of say dem want di enforcement of constitutional provisions and court judgments wey grant financial freedom to di judiciary for both di state and federal levels, say dat na just one out of dia demands.



Dem dey vex say di allocation for di judiciary for states no dey reach dem directly and say state govnors dem dey use dem shine eye.



Unlike di federal level wia judicial officers dey get dia allocation directly from di head of di court, di state gatz depend on di mercy of di govnor and na wetin di govnor wan give dem, e go give dem.



Dis na why dem want dia financial autonomy so dat dia moni no go di pass through di govnor or di executive arm of goment .



Di National Vice President South-South of JUSUN, Sokari George tok say:



"We want make di judiciary dey free from di pipo wey dey hold dem, make dem give dem di money wey from jo carry do dork one time so as dem dey collect dia own, make we also collect our judiciary own take work. Make dem no dey collect dey give di judiciary anytin wey dem like naim make we dey on strike."



Sokari George say di "Di tin wey we dey tok na wetin dey di constitution and no be we write di constitution. Di constitution say give di money wey judiciary suppose take work to dem make dem take work from di beginning ordinarily but dem no dey do dat one.



Oga Alonge add join oda things wey di union dey demand for wey include:



- Issue of peculiar allowances for members wey don dey long overdue.

- Some of dia members dey marginalised

- Dem want make stop goment stop to dey maltreat dia members, especially di Ebonyi state goment.

- Goment compliance wit court judgement, among odas.



On top di effect of dia strike on Nigerians, di treasurer say make Nigerians no vex as dis dia strike na for di good of everybody.



He add join say na why dem dey hold peaceful protest and beg Nigerians to dey patient wit dem.



He say if afta di meeting wit goment, dem no reach any better decision, di strike go continue until further notice.



