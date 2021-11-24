JS Saoura to land in Ghana on Thursday ahead of Hearts of Oak tie

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

JS Saoura draw Hearts of Oak in final CAFCC play-off round



Saoura positioned 4th on Algerian league table





WAC boot Hearts of Oak from CAF Champions League







Algerian side Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura(JS Saoura) are expected to arrive in Ghana on Thursday ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup game against Hearts of Oak.



The first leg of the preliminary round is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 28. Hence, the Algerian side is set to arrive three days before the match, according to footballmadeinghana.com editor Shiek Tophic Abdul Karim.



Saoura eliminated ASAC Concorde in the second preliminary round, beating the latter 3-2 on aggregate. Whereas Hearts have drooped into the CAF second-tier competition after a 6-2 defeat to Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club.



Hearts and Saoura were paired for the last playoff round for a place in the group stage of the competition.



Soura after four games in the Algerian Ligue 1 sit 4th on the table with 7 points, while Hearts of Oak occupy the last but two positions on the Ghana Premier League table after four games with 3 points.



With the first leg scheduled for the weekend, the second leg is slated for December 5 at Stade 20 Août 1955.